WORLD

‘Terrorists’ kill 10 oil workers in Syria: Report

NewsWire
0
0

A group of “terrorists” attacked the vehicles of a group of oil workers in eastern Syria, leaving 10 dead and two others wounded, state news agency SANA reported.

The attack was carried out when the workers were changing shifts at the al-Taym oil field in the province of Deir al-Zour, said the SANA report on Friday.

The assailants took advantage of the bad weather conditions in the area, it added.

The Syrian state news outlet also noted the “terrorists” were supported by the US, which controls key oil and gas fields in eastern Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Syrian government had been accusing Washington of stealing oil from the Arab country, illegally occupying its territory, and supporting mercenaries and terrorist groups within its border.

20221231-002803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea mulls talks with Japan over nuke water release

    US NSA Jake Sullivan tests Covid positive

    Zelensky left Kiev, fled to Lviv with entourage: Russian Parliament Speaker

    Dull celebrations as Indian expats mark their New Year in UAE