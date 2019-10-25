Terrorists killed him, his daughter’s surgery hopes

Bahalnagar, Oct 30 (IANS) Sheikh Kamrudin travelled all the way to Kashmir to work as a contract labourer because he badly needed funds for surgery of her elder daughter, suffering from a serious kidney issue. But his promise to the ailing girl to ensure her treatment on his return would not be fulfilled now.

Kamrudin was one of the five workers who fell to terrorists’ bullets in Katrasoo village of the Kulgam district on Tuesday.

A resident of Bahalnagar, about 230 km from Kolkata in the Sagardighi block of the Murshidabad district, Kamrudin earlier worked as daily wager in the nearby areas.

“He went to Kashmir because he needed funds for surgery of our elder daughter, who has a kidney problem. The doctors were demanding a huge amount, which we didn’t have. We don’t have any land. He went there to earn the money,” said his widow.

She got the news of his death on Tuesday night when journalists and police personnel knocked on her door.

“We were sleeping. I woke up on hearing the commotion. On opening the door, I saw a large number of journalists and policemen. Then I came to know he had been shot dead,” she said.

Kamrudin was the only earning member of his family.

“I want a job from the government. I have to arrange for the treatment of my daughter. There is no one to take care of us,” she said.

Kamrudin’s daughter seemed to be in a state of shock. “My father told me on his return, he would ensure my treatment, arrange for the surgery,” she said, looking blank.

