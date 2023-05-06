Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday interacted with deployed soldiers on ground in J&K’s Rajouri district sending out a clear message that terrorists involved in killing of soldiers will be hunted down.

Rajnath Singh arrived at the Army’s division headquarters in Rajouri along with Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief Manoj Pande.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt. general Upendra Dwivedi and field commanders briefed the defence minister on the ongoing operation against the terrorists in the Kandi forest and other areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The defence minister gave a clear message during his visit that the terrorists who killed soldiers will be hunted down whatever the cost, sources said.

“Anybody trying to disturb peace and tranquility in J&K will not be spared,” Singh is reported to have said during his visit.

After flying back to Jammu from Rajouri, the defence minister left for New Delhi in the afternoon.

Five soldiers, including elite para commandos, were killed by terrorists in Kandi forest area on Friday.

In the ongoing operation against the terrorists, the Army killed one terrorist earlier in the day while another is reported to have been injured.

20230506-151204