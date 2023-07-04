INDIA

Tesher reveals why his songs have a mention of Shah Rukh Khan

NewsWire
0
0

From ‘Young Shah Rukh’ to ‘Jalebi Baby’ and his latest banger track ‘Jacquemus’ — all have a mention of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and rapper and producer Tesher has finally revealed the reason behind it.

Asked if he’s a big fan of the superstar, pat came the reply from Tesher to IANS: “Of course.”

When asked why his songs have a mention of the superstar, Tesher, whose real name is Hitesh Sharma, said: “I finally-broke my streak with this one ‘Jacquemus’. Shah Rukh is a big inspiration. He’s been nothing but very very kind to me. Lovely man and honestly an inspiration to all of us.”

Tesher, who was influenced by his Indian heritage as well as his Canadian upbringing, “for sure” hopes for a Bollywood debut but with the right project.

He added: “It just has to be the right project. It just has to be the right kind of moment and project and then I’ll definitely make a debut.”

2023070433772

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google moves Delhi HC against CCI after confidential report ‘leak’

    50-overs cricket for an all-rounder is tough; takes a lot out...

    UP: This marriage ended even before it began

    Hooch tragedy in TN: PMK for campaign against liquor menace