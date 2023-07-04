From ‘Young Shah Rukh’ to ‘Jalebi Baby’ and his latest banger track ‘Jacquemus’ — all have a mention of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and rapper and producer Tesher has finally revealed the reason behind it.

Asked if he’s a big fan of the superstar, pat came the reply from Tesher to IANS: “Of course.”

When asked why his songs have a mention of the superstar, Tesher, whose real name is Hitesh Sharma, said: “I finally-broke my streak with this one ‘Jacquemus’. Shah Rukh is a big inspiration. He’s been nothing but very very kind to me. Lovely man and honestly an inspiration to all of us.”

Tesher, who was influenced by his Indian heritage as well as his Canadian upbringing, “for sure” hopes for a Bollywood debut but with the right project.

He added: “It just has to be the right project. It just has to be the right kind of moment and project and then I’ll definitely make a debut.”

