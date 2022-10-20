SCI-TECHWORLD

Tesla aims to produce 50K Tesla Semi in 2024

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla is aiming to produce 50,000 Tesla Semi units per year in 2024.

Musk said that the company will be “ramping up Semi production through next year,” reports Teslarati.

“As I think everyone knows at this point, it takes about a year to ramp up production. So, we expect to see significant — we are tentatively aiming for 50,000 units in 2024 for Tesla Semi in North America,” Musk was quoted as saying.

“And obviously, we will expand beyond North America. And these would sell — I don’t want to say the exact prices, but they’re much more than a passenger vehicle,” Musk added.

While a production target of 50,000 per year sounds conservative for a company like Tesla — which produces 20,500 vehicles per week in Gigafactory Shanghai this fourth quarter of 2022 — such an output would already be incredibly impressive, the report said.

According to a data from Statista, the US Class 8 trucking market is currently dominated by Freightliner, which sold over 71,000 units in 2020 and about 100,000 units in 2019, it added.

20221020-180402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian monsoon – the impact of climate change

    Musk’s Starlink refunding pre-orders in India after govt pressure

    Apple may launch 2nd affordable AR headset in 2025

    Another senior Ola executive quits amid several resignations