Tesla announces to launch Model S, X in China

Elon Musk-run Tesla has announced the upcoming launch of Model S and Model X in China, with pricing to be revealed on Friday and deliveries in the first half of this year.

Since the automaker halted production in January of 2021 to revamp the cars, the Model S and Model X have not arrived in China, reports Electrek.

“The two performance monsters will officially announce the price on January 6. The deliveries start in the first half of 2023,” the company said in a statement.

There were over 30,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in China by the end of 2020.

“The Chinese market was once an important one for Model S and Model X before Tesla cut off the supply from its Fremont factory in California,” the report said.

In October 2022, there were indications that the Model S and Model X were coming back to China as they appeared in Chinese government filings mentioning that the vehicles would be eligible for tax exemptions.

