Tesla Cybertruck body spotted before start of production

Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla’s much-awaited Cybertruck has been spotted being worked on ahead of its upcoming start of production in Texas.

About 1.5 million people are interested in the Tesla Cybertruck and they have been starving themselves of information for a while, reports Electrek.

Over the last year, a production version update with final specifications and pricing has been expected, however, the company decided to keep quiet about the electric truck, which already had several delays.

Tesla had claimed that the electric pickup truck would hit the market by the end of 2021 when it first announced the Cybertruck in 2019.

As the deadline came closer, the company announced that production had been delayed until 2022, the report said.

In March, Musk had made a comment about the Tesla Cybertruck and said that the automaker aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023.

During an event for the start of Model Y deliveries at Gigafactory Berlin, Musk was asked by an employee about Tesla’s short-term goals.

“We want to complete the development of Cybertruck this year and be ready for production next year,” Musk replied.

