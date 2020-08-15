Tesla developing training computer ‘Dojo’ to process video data

San Francisco, Aug 15 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the EV maker is working on a neural network (NN) training computer called Dojo to process vast amounts of video data.

“Tesla is developing a NN training computer called Dojo to process truly vast amounts of video data. It’s a beast! Please consider joining our AI or computer/chip teams if this sounds interesting,” Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

A neural network is a type of machine learning which models itself after the human brain, creating an artificial neural network that via an algorithm allows the computer to learn by incorporating new data.

Musk said ‘Dojo’ would be available in a “limited public release in 6 to 10 weeks.”

“Project Dojo” was revealed during the recent Tesla Autonomy Investor Day held recently, Musk mentioned “Dojo” as the key to labeling visual data, which is currently a very difficult task.

“Project Dojo” is Tesla’s attempt to create a computer that can engage videos of driving to become more proficient at the skill.

“Dojo” is made in order to train a host of multiple AI that will enable Tesla electric cars to drive on their own.

According to Musk, the goal is to take in huge amounts of image and video data and perform unsupervised learning.

“Project Dojo” is likely to be unveiled during next year’s road to autonomy Tesla event.

