Elon Musk-owned Tesla has said that drivers found to be inattentive while operating the company’s Full Self Driving (FSD) suite will face a new penalty than the previous one.

According to Teslarati, Tesla drivers will now be denied access to the company’s Full Self-Driving Beta programme for “approximately two weeks” if they do not keep the vehicle detects inattentiveness from the operator.

“Full Self-Driving (Beta) Suspension — For maximum safety and accountability, use of Full Self-Driving (Beta) will be suspended if improper usage is detected. Improper usage is when you, or another driver of your vehicle, receive five ‘Forced Autopilot Disengagements’,” according to Tesla’s latest software update release note.

“A disengagement is when the Autopilot system disengages for the remainder of a trip after the driver receives several audio and visual warnings for inattentiveness. Driver-initiated disengagements do not count as improper usage and are expected from the driver. Keep your hands on the wheel and remain attentive at all times. Use of any hand-held devices while using Autopilot is not allowed,” it added.

Tesla in its previous penalty, disabled Full Self-Driving and removed the driver from the Beta program temporarily, with only the automaker deciding when the driver can re-enter the programme.

Users reported suspensions of up to six months before their vehicles had their privileges reactivated, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Tesla announced that it is planning to hold ‘Investor Day’ on March 1, 2023, where it will discuss a new vehicle platform.

The company shared the information on Twitter in which it said, “We plan to host Tesla’s 2023 Investor Day on March 1, 2023”.

