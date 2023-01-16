BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

‘Tesla is constantly improving Model S,’ says chief designer

NewsWire
0
0

Elon-musk owned Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, has revealed in an interview that the company is constantly improving its Model S.

In a recent interview with Ryan McCaffrey’s podcast, Ride The Lightning, Holzhausen said that it felt like he was working on the Model S every day, reports Teslarati.

“Even though we’ve just done a refresh, and it’s a big improvement on the car, we’re still looking at how we continue to make it better,” Holzhausen said.

Talking about the 2021 Model S refresh, the chief designer said that it was something he and the team knew they wanted to do and took the chance to enhance manufacturability.

Holzhausen also said that doing a refresh with both the interior and exterior took a “fair amount of time.”

Moreover, he described Model S as a timeless car and mentioned that the team wanted to be “really specific about the improvements.”

The automaker has been making improvements to its flagship design since launching it in 2012, the report said.

20230116-161004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three Indian speakers at global nuclear power event AtomExpo in Russia

    UK debt outlook cut by Fitch after Liz Truss’s mini-Budget debacle

    Binny Bansal sells Flipkart stake to Tencent as China hardens border...

    Adani Green shares up 5% as Co becomes 10th largest on...