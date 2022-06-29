Elon Musk-owned Tesla has reportedly shown exit door to approximately 200 workers from its Autopilot team and closed an office in California, media report says.

According to Bloomberg, the majority of those who were let go were hourly workers, said the people, who asked not to be identified as discussing private information.

As recently as last week, Musk had outlined plans to cut 10 per cent of salaried staff, but said he would be increasing hourly jobs, the report said.

Tesla started laying off salaried employees after Musk’s announcement, which would result in reducing Tesla’s total headcount by roughly 3.5 per cent.

Recently, a report said that Tesla employs more than 1,00,000 people across its facilities.

In a LinkedIn post, Iain Abshier had said that he had “a gut punch” that he would be included in the Tesla layoffs after just two weeks of work.

Another fired Tesla employee Robert Belovodskij wrote that he was notified that the offer he signed to come back to Tesla full-time has been “rescinded due to the current hiring freeze and 10 per cent workforce reduction”.

20220629-083203