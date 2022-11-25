SCI-TECHWORLD

Tesla may integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk-run Tesla is reportedly working to integrate Dolby Atmos in its electric cars, to deliver better surround sound.

Dolby Laboratories created the surround sound technology called Dolby Atmos. According to the company, it is described as “expanding on existing surround sound systems by adding height channels, allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects,” reports Electrek.

Although it has been around for ten years, it was first integrated into movie theatres, then high-end home theatres, and now recently making it into cars.

In December last year, Tesla had released an annual holiday software update that turns its electric cars into megaphones by using external speakers that had been installed in vehicles.

The feature adds some voice effects to whatever you say, and that would be played to your surroundings through the external speakers.

The external speakers in Tesla cars repeat everything the driver says with a slight delay and with an echo and bass-heavy distortion.

20221125-150205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meta supports launch of free helpline for boosting kids safety online

    Spotify to auto-transcribe podcasts over coming weeks

    All hell breaks loose on moonlighting as WFH shrinks at Indian...

    Ford to invest $4.7bn to improve manufacturing plants