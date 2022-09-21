SCI-TECHWORLD

Tesla Megapack battery fire triggers shelter-in-place advisory in US

A Tesla Megapack battery caught fire in California state in the US, triggering shelter-in-place advisory from the local authorities.

The fire started at the local utility company PG&E’s Elkhorn Battery Storage facility in Monterey County, California, in the morning hours on Tuesday as reported by local media.

No injuries were reported at the facility and the cause behind the fire incident was being probed, according to The Verge.

The local authorities later lifted the shelter-in-place advisory.

“North County Fire Department and The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office have lifted the Shelter-In-Place Advisory and all Road Closures for the #MossLandingIncident,” the Public Information for Monterey County tweeted early Wednesday.

“While the fire is considered fully controlled, smoke may still occur in the area for several days,” it added.

The road closures lasted more than 12 hours and residents were asked to shut all windows and turn off ventilation systems due to the hazardous waste material incident caused by the Tesla Megapack fire.

The Elkhorn battery facility houses a 182.5-megawatt Tesla Megapack system originally announced in 2019.

The mega battery, one of 256 Tesla batteries at the PG&E plant, eventually burnt out five hours later but it continued to smolder, raising concerns the lithium-ion batteries might be releasing toxins into the air.

“The shelter-in-place order was issued for Moss Landing and the surrounding area. Highway 1 through the area was shut down. Businesses and storefronts were never allowed to open,” reports KSBW Action News 8.

