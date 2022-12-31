SCI-TECHWORLD

Tesla Megapack to achieve sustainable energy future for Earth: Musk

Elon Musk on Saturday said Tesla Megapack (battery storage product) will make a huge difference to achieving a sustainable energy future for the planet.

“Megapack is a powerful battery that provides energy storage and support, helping to stabilise the grid and prevent outages. By strengthening our sustainable energy infrastructure, we can create a cleaner grid that protects our communities and the environment,” according to Tesla’s website.

A Twitter account, Whole Mars Catalog, tweeted the uses of the Tesla Megapack and its various features.

“Tesla Megapack Uses — Renewable Smoothing: Store & discharge renewable energy to control flow to grid 24/7, Demand Support: Discharge during peak to support distribution, Voltage & frequency regulation, Market Participation: Trade energy, Microgrid: disconnect from main grid,” it tweeted.

To which Musk replied: “Tesla Megapack (and Powerwall) will make a massive difference to achieving a sustainable energy future for Earth.”

Moreover, the company’s website reads: “Megapack is one of the safest battery storage products of its kind. Units undergo extensive fire testing and include integrated safety systems, specialised monitoring software and 24/7 support”.

In September, a Tesla Megapack battery caught fire in California, triggering a shelter-in-place advisory from the local authorities.

The fire started at the local utility company PG&E’s Elkhorn Battery Storage facility in Monterey County in the morning hours.

