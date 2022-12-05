Tesla Model 3 prototype (concept car) with camouflage has been spotted ahead of the expected redesign, which is likely to be unveiled next year.

There have been rumours throughout the past week that Tesla was developing a new Model 3 that will be launched in the second half of 2023, reports Electrek.

‘Highland’ is reportedly the project’s codename.

Tesla has been incorporating its large casting technique into the Model Y for a few years now, replacing dozens of parts in the electric SUV with a single large casting part.

With Model Y, compared to Model 3, the company has been able to significantly increase manufacturing efficiency because of this new technology.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the same technology will ultimately make its way to the Model 3, although he did not specify when.

The redesigned electric vehicle was spotted and posted by a Twitter user.

Given that the Model 3 has manufacturer plates which indicated that it was a Tesla vehicle as well as the extensive use of camouflage on the front and rear of the car. It is expected that the automaker was testing an improved model of the electric sedan.

Moreover, some users on Twitter observed a camera embedded in the corner of the front right headlight, the report said.

20221205-094804