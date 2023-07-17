INDIA

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

Elon Musk-run Tesla is the most wanted car brand in the world, a new report has shown.

According to the UK-based firm Auto Trader, Tesla came out as the car brand people are looking to buy the most across the world, topping the tables as the most Googled car for sale in 39 countries.

The report analysed global search data for over 200 car brands in over 180 countries, to find the cars the whole world wants to buy the most.

According to the report, Tesla came first in the US (in 25 of the 50 states), as well as Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Australia, UAE and Scandinavia.

Jeep was the second most searched car for sale, topping the charts in 27 countries, including Iceland, Mexico, Argentina, India, and the Philippines.

“Anyone looking to sell a Jeep Wrangler won’t be waiting too long, with nearly 4,500 online searches for ‘second hand Jeep’ made every month,” the report said.

Moreover, the report showed that BMW and Toyota were the third and fourth most searched car brands.

BMW is the car brand people want to buy the most in 20 countries, including the UK, South Africa, Estonia and Jamaica, while Toyota is the car manufacturer being searched to buy the most in Namibia, Lithuania and Venezuela.

Mercedes rounded off the top five car brands the world wants to buy the most, coming out on top in 11 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Puerto Rico.

Two iconic supercar brands, Lamborghini and Ferrari, made the top 10 list of the cars that the world wants to buy the most.

Ferrari is the most searched-for vehicle to buy in Italy, while Lamborghini is listed as the top choice in four North American countries — Honduras, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Dominica.

