Elon Musk has said that 160,000 Tesla customers are now running the Full Self Driving (FSD) beta, from a mere 2,000 last year.

Tesla has so far released 35 software updates of FSD, that has generated regulatory scrutiny after several crashes were reported.

At Tesla AI Day 2022, Musk said the FSD technology will be ready for a global roll-out by the end of this year.

He, however, acknowledged the regulatory and testing hurdles which need to be sorted before a global roll-out is planned, reports The Verge.

FSD is currently available to around 160,000 drivers in the US and Canada.

Last month, a Tesla owner sued the electric car maker, saying the company and its CEO Musk are “deceptively and misleadingly” marketing the Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” software.

The owner alleged in the lawsuit that Tesla has deceived and misled consumers regarding the current abilities of its ADAS technology and by representing that it was perpetually on the cusp of perfecting that technology and finally fulfilling its promise of producing a fully self-driving car.

Tesla has come under heavy scrutiny on the controversial Autopilot advanced driver assistance system that has allegedly killed many, with both the US federal and state regulators turning up the heat on electric car-maker.

In August, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in California accused Musk-run Tesla of running fake claims about its Autopilot and FSD features.

