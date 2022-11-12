BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Tesla opens its EV connector design to other automakers

Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has started to allow other automakers to use its EV connector design.

The Tesla charging connector, which combines AC charging and up to 1 mega-watt of DC in a “slim package”, is the most well-known connector in North America, the company said in a blogpost.

It is half the size, twice as powerful, and has no moving parts compared to Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors.

“We invite charging network operators and vehicle manufacturers to put the Tesla charging connector and charge port, now called the North American Charging Standard (NACS), on their equipment and vehicles,” the EV maker said.

“Tesla’s Supercharging network has 60 per cent more NACS posts than all the CCS-equipped networks combined,” it added.

NACS is the common charging standard in the US.

Tesla owners can expect charging at other networks without adapters as network operators already have plans in place to implement NACS at their chargers.

“We look forward to future electric vehicles incorporating the NACS design and charging at Teslaa¿s North American Supercharging and Destination Charging networks,” Tesla said.

“We are actively working with relevant standards bodies to codify Tesla’s charging connector as a public standard.”

