SCI-TECHWORLD

Tesla owner video goes viral after his car couldn’t charge in cold

NewsWire
0
0

The video of a Tesla owner went viral after he couldn’t get his Model S to charge at a Supercharger station in the cold.

According to Electrek, Domenick Nati, a radio host in the US, was trying to charge his Tesla Model S ahead of his holiday travel, but he was having some issues.

The temperature was reportedly 19AoF (-7AoC) at the time.

Nati claims to have attempted to charge at home without success, and then at a nearby Supercharger station, where he posted this viral TikTok video, according to the report.

“Tesla S will not charge in the cold. Stranded on Christmas Eve!,” the TikTok video caption reads.

When connected to the Supercharger, the car displayed a message indicating that it was warming up the battery pack in preparation for charging, but it never started charging — even after an hour.

Nati claims he contacted Tesla about the problem, but received no response, the report said.

Meanwhile, Tesla had launched its own Wireless Charging Platform, a wireless charger that can charge up to three Qi devices at one time.

“Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously,” Tesla was quoted as saying.

20221227-143805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global warming causing world’s oceans to lose ‘memory’

    SoftBank-backed Unicommerce to hire over 150 people in next 2-3 months

    DuckDuckGo reportedly removes pirate sites from its search results

    Google Messages bug causes severe battery drain