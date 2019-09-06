Tesla pickup truck likely to be unveiled in November

San Francisco, Sep 9 (IANS) After Tesla missed its target of unveiling the pick up truck this summer, the company’s CEO Elon Musk has now said that “the coolest car” he has ever seen is likely to be introduced in November.

Musk revealed the expected month of the truck’s unveiling while responding to a question of his follower on Twitter.

Even as the Tesla CEO described the vehicle “the coolest car I’ve ever seen”, very little is known about it. Only a couple of images showing the concept have found their way to the public domain.

According to a report in The Verge on Monday, Tesla’s pick up truck would face competition from Ford’s all-electric F-150 which could hit dealerships as early as 2021.

In an interview to Recode last year, Musk said that the Tesla pick up truck would “have a lot of titanium”.

“It’s gonna be like a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, “Blade Runner” pickup truck. It’s gonna be awesome, it’s gonna be amazing. This will be heart-stopping. It stops my heart. It’s like, oh, it’s great,” Musk was quoted as saying.

