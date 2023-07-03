INDIA

Tesla produced nearly 480K cars, delivered 466K vehicles in Q2 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk-own Tesla has announced that it produced nearly 4,80,000 vehicles and delivered over 4,66,000 cars in the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

Among 4,66,000 delivered vehicles, 19,225 were Model S/X, and 4,46,915 were Model 3/Y, the company said in a post on Sunday.

The automaker will post its financial results for Q2 2023 after market close on July 19. At that time, the company will also issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website.

“Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook,” the automaker said.

Moreover, the net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of the financial performance when the company announces Q2 earnings.

“Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company’s financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles,” the company added.

Meanwhile, last month, after hearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” pitch, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a change of plans, saying that his electric vehicle and battery company will now come to India “as soon as it is humanly possible”.

2023070333029

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP to name 3 PAC battalions after female warriors

    Anubrata Mandal will be summoned to CBI office again next week

    Killing of Kashmiri Pandits, SC allows NGO to make approach Centre

    Cold, dry weather likely in J&K during the next 24 hrs