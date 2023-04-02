SCI-TECHWORLD

Tesla recalls 35 semi trucks over rollaway risk

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk-run Tesla has issued a voluntary recall for its electric semi truck over a rollaway risk related to a potential emergency brake failure just months after it was released.

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted recall filings on its website indicating 35 semi trucks were affected, reports CNBC.

The electric-car maker began delivering the semi trucks in December.

In February this year, US-based automobile company Bendix, the truck’s supplier, discovered a flaw in the electronic parking brake valve module.

The flaw exposed drivers to “rollaway” incidents, increasing the chance of a crash.

According to a recall notice, the defective modules may “fail to move into the park position when the parking brake is activated” leaving drivers unaware their semi trucks could roll away, said the report.

However, the parking brake component defect did not cause a crash or any harm, the report added.

In filings on the NHTSA site, Tesla said it will “replace the parking brake valve module with a revised part with improved internals that prevent air leakage and allow the driver to engage and disengage parking brakes”.

Last year, Tesla recalled more than 3,21,000 vehicles for a software glitch.

The recall covered certain 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles.

20230402-115006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google Docs rolls out code blocks for easier formatting

    Microsoft acquires cyber security firm Miburo to spot foreign threats

    Google slashes R&D projects as Pichai to make company 20% more...

    Edtech platform LEAD acquires Pearson’s K-12 local learning biz in India