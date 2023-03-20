SCI-TECHWORLD

Elon Musk-run Tesla is planning to launch a new solar power charging feature in its app, which will help homeowners with rooftop solar to charge their vehicles with excess solar power.

According to Electrek, a new update to the Tesla mobile app showed a new code revealing a feature focused on allowing Tesla vehicles to charge from excess solar power.

“Plug in your vehicle at home during the day to charge using the excess clean energy generated by your solar system,” the code states.

The report said that the feature is not yet visible on the app’s consumer-facing side, but the code clearly mentions optimising charging for owners who use solar power.

Details on the upcoming feature, such as a launch date, have yet to be released.

Meanwhile, Tesla has officially begun allowing other electric vehicles to fuel up at some Supercharger stations in the US.

For months, the company has allowed other companies’ EVs to use its chargers in Europe, and it is now doing the same in the US.

In February, the Joe Biden administration revealed new initiatives to install 5,00,000 electric vehicle chargers on US roads by 2030 under its $7.5 billion plan, and as part of it, Tesla has committed to opening up 7,500 of its charging stations to non-Tesla vehicles by the end of 2024.

