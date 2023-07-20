INDIA

Tesla to train driverless cars, license FSD software to another automaker

During Tesla’s second-quarter 2023 investor call, Elon Musk said that the company is planning to license its Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver-assist technology to another major automaker.

According to The Verge, the Tesla CEO did not reveal the name of the company, however, he did say that licensing FSD was always part of the plan.

“We’re not trying to keep this to ourselves. We’re more than happy to license it to others,” Musk was quoted as saying.

Musk has spoken about licensing FSD to competitors in the past.

Last month, he tweeted that “Tesla aspires to be as helpful as possible to other car companies. We made all our patents freely available several years ago. Now, we are enabling other companies to use our Supercharger network. Also happy to license Autopilot/FSD or other Tesla technology.”

Moreover, the automaker also said that it is planning to invest more than $1 billion in Project Dojo by the end of 2024 in its Q2 earnings report.

In addition, the company confirmed that it has started production of the Dojo supercomputer to train its fleet of autonomous vehicles, according to the report.

“We are developing each of these pillars in-house. This month, we are taking a step towards faster and cheaper neural net training with the start of production of our Dojo training computer,” the company was quoted as saying.

Dojo training computer will be able to process massive amounts of data, including videos from Tesla cars, for the purpose of developing self-driving car software.

Further, the report mentioned that the electric vehicle maker already has a large Nvidia GPU-based supercomputer that is one of the most powerful in the world, but the new Dojo custom-built computer is using chips designed by Tesla.

In 2019, Musk gave this “super powerful training computer” a name — Dojo.

