‘Tesla’ trailer sees Ethan Hawke’s brilliance as the eccentric Nikola Tesla

The longtime rivalry between brilliant and eccentric inventors Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison is now the subject of director Michael Almereyda’s latest film “Tesla,” which stars Ethan Hawke in the title role opposite Kyle MacLachlan as Edison.

The film also unpacks other wild aspects of Tesla’s life, both personal and professional. Ahead of the film’s release from IFC on August 21, and in celebration of Tesla’s 164th birthday on July 10, a new trailer for the film was launched.

Written by Almereyda, who won the Alfred P. Sloan Prize for the film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Tesla” also stars Eve Hewson, Jim Gaffigan, Hannah Gross, Josh Hamilton, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.