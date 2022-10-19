SCI-TECHWORLD

Tesla unveils home charging station that works with other EVs

Electric vehicle company Tesla has launched a home charging station — or Wall Connector as it calls it — that works with other electric cars too, not just Tesla vehicles.

According to auto-tech website Electrek, the company has launched a brand new version of its J1772 Wall Connector for $550 on its website.

“Our J1772 Wall Connector is a convenient charging solution for Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles alike, and is ideal for houses, apartments, hospitality properties and workplaces,” the company was quoted as saying.

Based on Tesla’s description, it looks like the automaker might be going after the commercial charging market, the report said.

With up to 44 miles of range added per hour, a 24-foot cable, multiple power settings and a versatile indoor/outdoor design, the J1772 Wall Connector provides unparalleled convenience.

It can also power-share to maximise existing electrical capacity, automatically distributing power and allowing charging of multiple vehicles simultaneously.

Tesla’s own vehicles can also use the station, but they will need to use an adapter that comes with the vehicle.

