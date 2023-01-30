BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Tesla’s vehicle deliveries to exceed 1.7 mn units globally in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk-run Tesla’s 2023 vehicle deliveries are projected to exceed 1.7 million units, with a 31 per cent YoY growth, and it seems attainable if the company’s recent price cuts remain in effect for most of the year, a report showed on Monday.

Tesla’s strong fundamentals are expected to keep the company ahead of most other electric vehicle brands globally.

Tesla announced price cuts this month, which has resulted in the demand ballooning to twice the production, according to Counterpoint Research.

Besides, pilot production of the Tesla Semi began in 2022 and the vehicle is expected to hit the road soon.

The company also plans to start production of the Cybertruck in mid-2023.

Furthermore, Tesla recently announced an investment of $3.6 billion to set up a 100GW capacity cell factory and a high-volume semi factory.

Riding on record 405,278 vehicle deliveries in Q4 2022, Tesla registered a record total revenue of $24.3 billion during the quarter, an increase of 37 per cent YoY. Deliveries rose 31.3 per cent YoY in Q4, bringing the 2022 annual total to 1.3 million units.

The US was the leading market in Q4, followed by China and Europe. The annual deliveries of Tesla’s premium Model X and Model S grew 167 per cent YoY to reach 66,000 units.

Tesla’s inventory in Q4 stood at 34,423 units, bringing the annual total to 55,760 units. The Covid-19 outbreak in China and the increased production in the Berlin factory are probable causes of the higher inventory.

“In addition, Tesla is facing stiff competition as legacy automakers and new players are offering more affordable EVs. In January 2023, Tesla lowered prices globally, which may help in clearing out inventories and achieving economies of scale,” said the report.

20230130-152603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aramco Chairman joins RIL board

    Banks move NCLT to invoke personal guarantee of promoters

    NHSRCL invites bids for construction of Sabarmati Depot

    Assam tea industry predicts crop loss of 40% due to drought