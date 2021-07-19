The Union Territory of Puducherry reported less than 50 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, while its test positivity rate (TPR) came down to 0.8 per cent.

This is the first time in four months that the number of fresh cases has come down to less than 50 a day.

According to a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 42 fresh cases were reported from across the Union Territory in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday.

The number of active cases has come down to 1,041 in Puducherry, of which 858 are under home isolation.

Puducherry headquarters reported the maximum number of cases at 36, followed by Karaikal (3), Yanam (2), and Mahe (1).

The headquarters also has the maximum number of active cases at 829, followed by Karaikal (137), Mahe (55) and Yanam (20).

The Union Territory did not report any Covid related death on Monday with its overall death toll due to Covid remaining static at 1,778.

Puducherry has so far reported 1.19 lakh Covid cases, of which 1.16 lakh have recovered with a recovery rate of 97.7 per cent, higher than the national average of 97.3 per cent.

The health authorities have administered 6.39 lakh doses of Covid vaccine in the UT so far, including the second dose.

