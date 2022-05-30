The textbook revision row refuses to die down in Karnataka with well-known Kannada scholar, poet and writer Hampa Nagarajaiah, popularly known by his pen name Hampana, stepping down as the President of Kuvempu Pratishthana demanding legal action against Rohith Chakrathirtha, the chairperson of the Textbook Revision Committee.

Hampana resigned from his post on Monday and addressed his resignation letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Kuvempu Pratishthana is a literary organisation established by the government of Karnataka.

Hampana had written a letter to the government seeking initiation of action against Chakrathirtha for allegedly distorting the regional anthem of the state written by late poet Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa, popularly known by his pen name Kuvempu, who became the first writer from the state to win the Jnanpith award.

“Instead of initiating legal action against the person who insulted Kuvempu, who brought laurels to Kannada and Indian literature, the government has given responsibility to him. He has abused Kuvempu and the community he represented. This is a dangerous trend,” Hampana wrote in his resignation letter.

The act has sent a wrong message to the society that whoever attacks literary personalities will get plum positions in the committees formed by the state government, he said.

“Our trust in the government that it would protect the dignity and honour of great personalities has proved to be wrong,” Hampana said.

“It became difficult to remain quiet after seeing Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu and his poem chosen as the regional anthem being insulted. Hence, I am submitting my resignation to Kuvempu Pratishthana established by the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar also demanded termination of the Textbook Revision Committee headed by Chakrathirtha.

“It has created unnecessary confusion regarding school textbooks and insulted the regional anthem and its writer Kuvempu,” Shivakumar said.

“Writers, social organisations, teachers and students must raise their voice against the insult on Kuvempu and distortion of history,” he added.

