The Covid-19 situation in Telangana remains under control, say the health officials.

The statistics of last one week show that the daily count of cases remained fluctuating between 20 and 30, like in the month of March.

On April 7, the state logged 29 new cases. According to director of public health and family welfare, a total of 5,029 samples were tested.

The day also saw 21 recoveries. The recovery rate stood at 99.49 per cent. No new cases of death were reported.

A total of 154 Covid cases are under treatment/isolation, said the director of public health.

On April 6, the state had reported 21 new cases while the number was 26 a day before.

Majority of 33 districts are reporting zero or one case every day. However, for the first time in recent months, a residential school reported 15 cases. Students of tribal welfare boys residential school in Mahabubabad district tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials said this was an isolated incident and there was nothing to panic.

The highest daily count of 54 in the last couple of months was recorded on March 15. The numbers kept fluctuating between 15 and 40 during March.

The Centre had last month issued an advisory to six states including Telangana over the increasing cases. It directed the state to examine the situation at micro level (districts and sub-districts) and keep focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management. The ministry also advised the strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao appealed to people not to panic but to be on the alert and follow appropriate behaviour to counter the rise of positive infections.

He said all eligible people must get vaccinated with booster Covid vaccines in government hospitals.

The state government also wrote to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to provide additional Covid booster shots for the state.

With the Centre asking the states to directly procure Covid vaccines and booster shots from the open market, the Telangana government decided to procure 15 lakh doses from Hyderabad-based Biological E to resume vaccination.

Health officials and doctors say that there is nothing to be alarmed about the current situation.

They pointed out that it is during March when Covid-19 cases start increasing and a similar pattern was observed during the first three waves.

They said that Covid is now on the verge of becoming endemic but people in high-risk groups should take measures to safeguard themselves. The group includes children, elderly people and those with co-morbidities.

The health department has also clarified that the recent Covid spike is not linked to the viral fever surge.

Healthcare professionals say that the Covid-19 pandemic is not fully out of our lives.

They said the Indian ecosystem has tackled the pandemic efficiently, but the recent rise in infection numbers clearly indicates that coronavirus is not fully out of our lives, and may have to stay vigilant and not allow the virus to get the better of us.

“Coronavirus taught us doctors that we can never stop learning and must be prepared to handle newer challenges that come our way. From the Indian society’s perspective, the Covid-19 pandemic has once again reiterated the golden rule, prevention is better than cure,” said Dr. Kishore B Reddy, MD, Amor Hospital.

“The Covid-19 cases are once again on the rise in India. While this should not scare us, it is important we stay cautious and ensure the virus does not get the better of us,” said Dr. Praveen Kumar Kulkarni, Consultant Physician & Diabetologist, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.

