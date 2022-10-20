Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday sought a report from the state government on sexual assault of a four-year-old girl at a school in Hyderabad.

According to Raj Bhavan, she was deeply distressed after going through various media reports on the sexual assault on the LKG student at DAV Public School in Banjara Hills.

The Governor expressed her dismay and deep anguish over the incident and called for immediate action against the culprit who perpetrated the heinous crime. She has sought a detailed report on this incident from the government.

Banjara Hills police on Tuesday arrested driver of the school principal for the sexual assault on the child. Following protest by the victim’s relatives and others, the police on Wednesday arrested the principal for negligence.

According to police Beemana Rajani Kumar (34) was arrested and sent to jail. He has been booked under section 376 A and B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 read with 5 m of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident came to light after the parents of the victim noticed behavioural changes in her. When enquired, she told them that Rajani Kumar had been sexually assaulting her for last three months. He used to take her from classroom to digital classroom. Sometime, the accused took her to inside room of the school, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

Enraged on learning about the assault, the victim’s parents and other relatives rushed to the school and beat up the driver. He was later arrested by the police.

The parents also staged a protest demanding the arrest of principal S. Madhavi. Police also took her into custody and booked her under section 21 POCSO for negligence.

According to police, she had given freedom to Kumar to look after work of administration in the school. He used to instruct teachers and also other staff to work as per instructions of the principal. The accused used to move in the school freely and shift students from one classroom to the other.

The incident has triggered public outrage. Leaders of opposition parties, parents’ associations and activists have demanded stringent action against the culprits.

