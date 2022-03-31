Taking a serious note of rats biting a patient in the ICU of the government-run MGM Hospital in Telangana’s Warangal town, the state government on Thursday transferred the superintendent of the hospital and suspended two doctors.

Hours after the shocking incident was reported, the government shunted out superintendent Dr B. Srinivasa Rao and appointed Dr Chandrashekhar as the new superintendent.

The health department also suspended two doctors who were on duty when the incident occurred early Thursday.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao had taken serious note of the incident and promised action against those found negligent.

With the incident leading to public outrage and criticism of the government-run hospitals, the government acted swiftly to control the damage.

The incident dealt a blow to the government’s attempts to promote Warangal as Health City by developing best infrastructure.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of MGM Hospital, which is one of the major state-run healthcare facility in the state.

P. Srinivas, who was undergoing treatment in the ICU, was bitten by rats on hands and legs, leading to bleeding injuries.

The man was under treatment for respiratory and kidney related ailments and is in a critical condition. According to his family members, he was earlier undergoing treatment at a private hospital and as they were unable to bear the expenses, they shifted him to MGM Hospital four days ago.

They alleged that the rats had bitten him on the first day and they had brought this to the notice of the hospital staff, who gave treatment for rat bites. According to them, the rats bitten him again on Thursday morning.

“I was shocked to see blood all over the bed. The rats nibbled his fingers, arms and legs,” patient’s brother Srikant said. When he informed the hospital staff they questioned him what he was doing.

“We have come here in the hope of some relief but his condition has worsened with the loss of blood,” he said.

Some staff members told him that similar incidents happened in the past and they have given written complaints to higher-ups for necessary action.

Resident Medical Officer Murali said the hospital would take steps to control the rat menace in the premises.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened at MGM premises. Two years ago, rats were found nibbling bodies in the mortuary. The patients were worried as the rat menace has now spread to the entire premises including ICU.

