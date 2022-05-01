INDIA

‘T’gana implementing slew of welfare programmes for working class’

The Telangana government is implementing a slew of welfare and development programmes for working classes, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He greeted the working-class community on the occasion of International Labour Day (May Day) on Sunday.

He said that the state government is implementing several development and welfare programmes for the welfare of the working class.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, said that the government is implementing new Industrial policy to strengthen the manufacturing and services sectors. The new policy also drew big applause from across the world. The innovative Industrial policies are creating assets in Telangana and helping in the country’s growth.

The Chief Minister said that the measures taken by the state government is creating direct and indirect job opportunities for lakhs of people.

Meanwhile, labour minister Malla Reddy said that the state government is giving top priority to the welfare of the working class. He said as a result of the measures taken by the government, workers were getting fruits of their hard work.

He along with three other ministers Mehmood Ali, Srinivas Yadav and Srinivas Goud participated in the main official function held in Hyderabad to mark May Day.

Trade unions organised Labour Day celebrations in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana and called on workers to remain united to protect their interests.

