Telangana minister K Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, is known for his quick responses to calls for help on Twitter. But he was left stumped on Friday, when a Twitter user reached out to him with a complaint against a food delivery service.

KTR who is Telangana’s minister for IT, and municipal administration and urban development, is known for helping people in distress during the current Covid pandemic. Twitter is awash with instances of people reaching out to KTR, for all types of help, ranging from emergency requirements of Covid medication, hospital beds, oxygen to e-passes, and his prompt responses followed by instructions to the concerned officials.However, on Friday, a disgruntled Zomato client tagged KTR, with a picture of chicken biryani, and claimed that despite placing an order for chicken biryani with ‘extra masala and chicken piece’, it was not supplied by the food delivery service.KTR, who is the chief minister’s son, was taken aback by the tweet. “And why am I tagged on this brother? What do you expect me to do?” he queried with emojis.

The bizarre request and the minister’s puzzled response had the Twitterati in splits.

–IANS

