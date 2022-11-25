INDIALIFESTYLE

T’gana MLAs poaching case: HC stays SIT notice to B.L. Santhosh

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh whose name figures in the MLAs poaching case in Telangana, got relief on Friday after the High Court granted a stay on the notice issued by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter.

The High Court issued stay on notice issued to Santhosh till December 5.

The stay was issued after the senior BJP leader filed a petition challenging the 2nd 41 A CrPC notice dated November 23, issued to him by the SIT of the police in the MLA poaching case.

The notice was stayed by the court on the grounds that it did not mention the evidence or grounds under which it was served, as required under Section 41-A.

The counsel of B.L. Santhosh had submitted that the SIT had not mentioned any of these points in the notice served to the BJP leader.

Santhosh’s name figured in the conversation between three alleged BJP agents arrested by the police last month while trying to lure four MLAs of TRS into the BJP fold with an offer of huge money.

Cyberabad Police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs.

He alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three others.

The accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act.

