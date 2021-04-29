Telangana on Thursday received 3 lakh doses of Covishield amid the continuous shortage of Covid vaccine for targetted groups.

The vaccine doses reached Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune.

The consignment was then shifted to state vaccine centre in the city. Officials were making arrangements to transport the doses to various districts.

The doses arrived at a time when vaccination programme in the state has been hit by the vaccine shortage. Many people were returning disappointed from vaccination centres. At some centres heated arguments were seen between people and the officials.

The fresh stock will last for only couple of days as the state health authorities plan to vaccinate 1 to 1.5 lakh people every day.

Officials said that the state has no vaccines stocks for launching vaccination of people aged between 18 and 45 years from May 1.

Uncertainty prevailed over the launch of the thirds phase of vaccination due to lack of sufficient supplies. The authorities are currently focusing on vaccination people above the age of 45, especially those due for second dose.

Director of Public Health, G. Srinivas Rao had on Wednesday reiterated that the state has the capacity to vaccinate 10 lakh people every day but it is waiting for sufficient number of doses.

On April 28, the health authorities in the state administered 1,38,152 doses. They included 28,828 people who received second dose. The cumulative number of doses given rose to 45,36,641.

Before the stock that arrived on Thursday, Telangana had received 46,53,890 doses. According to the Director of Health, vaccine wastage stands at 1.01 per cent.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Reddy is likely to announce the state’s vaccine policy in a day or two.

The Chief Minister on April 24 decided to vaccinate the state’s four crore residents against Covid-19 for free, irrespective of their age.

The state government said it will spend Rs 2,500 crore for the vaccination programme.

The state government on Tuesday urged Bharat Biotech to supply maximum doses of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to the state.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar met Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella in this regard.

