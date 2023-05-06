INDIALIFESTYLE

T’gana to send aircraft to evacuate its citizens from Manipur

NewsWire
0
0

The Telangana government will send a special aircraft to Imphal to evacuate stranded students and citizens from violence-hit Manipur, state police chief said on Saturday.

According to Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, the flight is scheduled to arrive in Imphal on the morning of May 7.

The special helpline cell at the DGP office is coordinating the evacuation.

The DGP earlier announced setting up an emergency helpline for Telangana citizens stranded in Manipur.

He said Telangana Police is coordinating with Manipur Police to provide support.

Citizens can contact Telangana helpline number 7901643283 — Sumathi, IPS, DIG for assistance.

The phone lines are open round-the-clock and citizens can also email dgp@tspolice.gov.in.

20230506-204002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I’m the right person to run AIFF; have no political backing:...

    Movement of illegal drugs rampant under DMK rule: AIADMK

    DIVINE to set off on 14-city tour starting in Nov-end

    Aparshakti feels success of music video is equal to feature film...