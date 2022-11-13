INDIA

T’gana woman murdered by FB friend in UP (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

A married woman from Telangana, who was missing for about one week, has been found murdered in Uttar Pradesh, where she had gone to meet her Facebook friend.

The body of Uzma Begum (32), who went missing from her residence in Banswada on November 6, was found in the premises of a private security company in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. Police arrested an employee, Shehzad and questioned him, which revealed the shocking details of how friendship over Facebook led to the murder.

On Shehzad’s advice, Uzma left her residence and went to Gajraula in Amroha to meet him. The woman insisted that he marry her. Angered over this, he tied her with her scarf and hit a brick on her head resulting in her death. He then dumped the body in a corner of the security company and escaped.

A case was registered at the Gajraula police station and after questioning a few employees of the company, police finally arrested Shehzad, who confessed to the crime.

Uzma was married to one Muqeed in Banswada about 12 years ago. They have two children. After a fight with husband, the woman had gone to her parents in Nizamabad about two months ago. Following intervention by the elders, she returned to her husband on November 4. However, two days later she disappeared.

A missing case was registered by the police in Banswada. Even as the police were conducting investigation, they received information from Uttar Pradesh about her murder.

20221113-102803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chandrababu Naidu calls on President Murmu

    Snapchat brings paid subscription service to India amid layoffs, poor growth

    J&K govt gives one-time age relaxation for 1,200 police posts

    Governor not forwarding NEET Bill is insult to people: Stalin