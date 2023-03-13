In a big jolt, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Subhash Desai’s son Bhushan Desai on Monday joined the Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde and other Sena leaders welcomed Bhushan Desai to the party fold at a function this evening.

Subhash Desai is a close confidante of the late Balasaheb Thakeray, and his son and former CM Uddhav Thackeray and the family for over five decades.

He also served as a minister in the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government which was toppled by Shinde after the rebellion in June 2022.

On his entry to the Sena, Bhushan Desai told media persons that he was “impressed by the functioning style of CM Shinde” and after discussing it with his father, he decided to join the party.

“I had made up my mind to join the Shiv Sena which runs on the ideals of the late Hindu HridaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeraya I shall take up whatever responsibility the party gives me,” he said.

Shinde and other senior leaders lauded Bhushan Desai for his move, offering him a party flag and other symbols marking his entry to the Shiv Sena.

