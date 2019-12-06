Thackeray prays at family deity and Shivneri Fort

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) A fortnight into office, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray went to the family deity, Ekvira Devi Temple and later the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Pune district, here on Thursday.

Accompanied by his wife Rashmi and legislator son Aaditya, Thackeray offered puja at the temple, situated atop a hill on the outskirts of Lonavala.

On the occasion, the temple authorities also felicitated him on becoming the Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government last month.

Later, the family went to hilltop Shivneri Fort in Junnar and paid homage at the birthplace of the great Maratha warrior king and his mother Rajmata Jijabai Bhonsale.

The chief minister and his family offered floral tributes at their statues in the historic fort where the young Shivai spent his formative years, later went onto become the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1674 and leader of the Maratha Empire.

Present at both the places were large number of party activists, party legislators, civil and police officials with tight security arrangements.

