INDIA

Thackeray: SC verdict has ‘exposed’ Governor, ECI role, govt; Shinde must quit

NewsWire
0
0

Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Supreme Court verdict has exposed the role of the Governor, the Election Commission of India and the current regime, here on Thursday.

“In view of the judgement, if the present government has any morality left, then it should forthwith resign, just as I had tendered my resignation (in June 2022),” said Thackeray, in his first reaction to the much-awaited verdict.

He said that the apex court judgement has also laid bare the role of the (then) Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and how his office was misused, “which is what we have been saying all along”.

On the ECI, he said that its not a ‘divine body’ and it cannot just “take away the name-symbol” of the (Shiv Sena) party founded by the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

He said that even the Shiv Sena decision on its Whip (Sunil Prabhu) was upheld and the Shinde faction’s Whip (Bharat Gogawale) was upheld by the SC.

“We shall now request the Speaker (Rahul Narwekar) to take the decision on the disqualification of the 16 MLAs as soon as possible,” said Thackeray.

Senior leader Anil Parab said that as per the SC verdict, the Speaker must convene a session of the legislature and pronounce his decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs, including Shinde, and said the government will collapse soon.

Earlier, the Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, MP, said that this means that considering all aspects of the verdict, the present “illegal” Shinde government of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party should immediately resign on moral grounds.

20230511-141202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP govt forms committee for two G-20 conferences

    Bodies of two women, with heads missing, found in Bihar’s Madhubani

    UP: Father & daughter die after consuming poison, son critical

    I-T Dept freezes FDs of Viresh Joshi in Axis MF front-running...