INDIA

Thackeray to host lunch for Nitish with Oppn unity on the menu

NewsWire
0
0

Janata Dal (U) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will arrive in Mumbai on Thursday morning as part of his Opposition unity efforts, and hold meetings with top Maharashtra leaders, an official said here on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar will meet Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray over lunch at ‘Matoshri’ in Bandra, before meeting Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar over tea at the latter’s ‘Silver Oaks’ home in south Mumbai.

The JD(U) supremo shall be accompanied by Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Deveshchandra Thakur, and Cooperation Minister Sanjaykumar Jha for the meetings with the Maharashtra leaders, said JD(U) National Secretary, Kapil Patil.

Last fortnight, Thakur had met both Pawar and Thackeray ahead of Nitish Kumar’s plans to visit Maharashtra on May 11.

Continuing his efforts to forge a national front comprising all non-BJP forces, Nitish Kumar has so far met Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Odish CM Navin Patnaik and also former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, said Patil.

The JD(U)’s Maharashtra unit has made elaborate arrangements to welcome Nitish Kumar with thousands of workers set to gather at Bandra and other places.

“Nitish Kumar enjoys a clean image as a good administrator who has brought about a sea-change in Bihar. The women are safe, the youth are confident, and now the nation awaits him,” Patil added.

20230509-184806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    95th Oscar Nominations: ‘Naatu Naatu’ bags Best Original Song nod

    Ghar Wapsi: Surat corporator quits BJP, returns to AAP

    Rajnath meets US Defense Secy in Cambodia, pitches expertise in aircraft...

    Giving priority to deprived classes, regions key to holistic development: Prez...