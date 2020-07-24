Thai army chief warns anti-government activists of making verbal abuse

Bangkok, July 25 (IANS) Thailand’s army chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong warned anti-government activists to refrain from making verbal abuse, which might possibly be deemed as a defamation to the royal household.

The army chief on Friday said some student activists and others had apparently used some inappropriate words to express their views in the public and on social media which, he said, might possibly insult the royal household and be faced with the lese majeste law, also known as Section 112, Xinhua news agency reported.

If found guilty by court of lese majeste charges, culprits could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in jail.

Apirat’s comments came after anti-government protests recently organised by the so-called Free Youth, the Student Union of Thailand and associated student groups in Bangkok and the provinces.

A small group of students recently held a brief demonstration outside the army headquarters on Rajadamnoen Avenue with pictures of the army chief being torn up in a token protest.

–IANS

rt/