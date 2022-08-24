WORLD

Thai court suspends PM from office

NewsWire
0
0

A Thai court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha from office while it considers a legal challenge to his term limit.

The development comes after opposition parties brought forward a case that Prayuth, who seized power in a military coup in 2014, has overstayed his term in office, the BBC reported.

Thailand’s constitution limits prime ministers to eight years in office.

Prayuth had retained office in 2019 under a military government guided election.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, also a former army chief, will likely become the interim Prime Minister, according to the cabinet line of succession.

20220824-142002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bird flu H5N1 spreads to foxes in US, 4 die

    Egyptian Prez, Israeli PM discuss bilateral ties, Palestine

    Hyundai’s sales fall 4.5% globally amid chip shortage

    Canada’s inflation rate grew faster in January