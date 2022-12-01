VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, on Thursday said there was a steady increase in demand for Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India.

Between March 2022, (when the Indian government restarted scheduled international flights) and October 2022, applications increased by seven times.

In 2019, VFS Global in partnership with the Immigration Bureau of Thailand launched the eVisa on-arrival (eVOA) service.

“The steady growth in eVOA applications reiterates changing customers preference towards seamless digital services. This service enables faster clearance of immigration upon arrival in Thailand through dedicated counters at major airports in Thailand,” said Noel Swain, COO — Passport, eVisa and I&CS, VFS Global.

Recently, the Royal Thai Embassy in India advised Indian travellers to obtain visas in advance to avoid long queues, when arriving in Thailand.

The eVOA holders save time and get a faster immigration service at dedicated immigration counters at major airports in Thailand.

The travellers receive their travel authorisation online pre-departure within 24 to 72 hours of application being submitted.

An aExpress ‘Visa On Arrival’ service is also available for approval within 24 hours.

