WORLD

Thai House of Representatives dissolved ahead of general election

NewsWire
0
0

Thailand’s House of Representatives has been dissolved, paving the way for a general election within two months, according to a royal decree.

It is expedient to dissolve the House of Representatives to hold a new general election of members of the House of Representatives, wrote the royal decree, which has been royally endorsed, reports Xinhua news agency.

The general election of the 500-member House of Representatives will be held earliest in 45 days or latest in 60 days from Monday, according to the announcement released on the royal Thai government gazette website.

This means the polls will take place between May 4 and 19.

The exact date of the election will be announced by the Election Commission.

The House of Representatives was formed after the 2019 general election, with its four-year term scheduled to end on March 23.

Thailand held its previous election on Mar 24, 2019.

20230321-095003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India were trying their best to lose the game, but Hardik...

    Ex-Health Minister appointed as Japan’s new economy chief

    CWG 2022: Sagar Ahlawat reaches super heavyweight final

    Norwegian PM probed over possible breach of curbs