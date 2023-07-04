Thailand’s king and queen have presided over the official opening of a new parliamentary session, following the May 14 general election.

During his address to parliament members, King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Monday emphasised their role as elected representatives, entrusted by the people to exercise legislative power and uphold the country’s laws as the foundation of governance.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his caretaking cabinet members attended the ceremony, along with members of the parliament, the president of the Supreme Court, presidents of independent agencies, and foreign ambassadors, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a joint press conference later on Monday, the Move Forward Party and the Pheu Thai Party announced their agreement to nominate Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the leader of the Prachachat Party, as the candidate for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, all 500 elected MPs are scheduled to convene at the newly constructed parliament building for the oath-taking ceremony and the election of the House Speaker and Deputy House Speakers.

Following the election of the House Speaker, a joint sitting of the parliament, comprising the 500 MPs in the lower house and the 250 senators in the upper house, will be summoned to select Thailand’s new Prime Minister.

2023070333515