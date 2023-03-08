A Thai man has been sentenced to two years jail for “defaming the monarchy” by selling calendars which featured rubber ducks – a symbol of pro-democracy protesters – in royal regalia, reports said on Wednesday.

Narathorn Chotmankongsin, 26, was among about 200 people who have been arrested under ‘lese majeste’ laws since 2020, the BBC reported.

Rubber ducks were used in demonstrations by protesters seeking a democratic transition – a movement which also includes demands for reforms to the monarchy.

Narathorn was arrested in December 2020 for selling the calendars on the pro-democracy Facebook page Ratasadon. The political satire featured illustrations of ducks in royal regalia, and controversial and satirical captions.

Prosecutors argued the images and descriptions ridiculed and defamed King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

A court on Tuesday sentenced Narathorn to three years, before commuting the sentence to two years.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the sentence showed Thai authorities were punishing any activity they deemed insulted the monarchy, the BBC said.

“This case sends a message to all Thais, and to the rest of the world, that Thailand is moving further away from – not closer to – becoming a rights-respecting democracy,” said HRW Asia director Elaine Pearson.

