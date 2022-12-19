WORLD

Thai Navy ship capsizes, over 100 sailors stranded

NewsWire
0
0

A Thai Navy ship capsized during a storm in the Gulf of Thailand, leaving more than 100 sailors stranded, authorities said on Monday.

The authorities said that although there were no fatalities, there were still 28 of the 106 crew “in the water” waiting to be rescued, the BBC reported citing the Royal Thai Navy as saying.

Of the 28, three were in critical condition, it added.

The HTMAS Sukhotai had been on a patrol in waters just 32 kmoff the coast of Bang Saphan district, in the Prachuap Khiri Khan province, when it got caught in the storm on Sunday at around 11.30 p.m.

With the power lost, crew battled to retain control of the ship which listed onto its side before sinking, the BBC reported.

The Royal Thai Navy said that three naval ships and helicopters were sent to assist, but only the frigate HTMAS Kraburi reached the vessel before it sank.

The frigate rescued 78 of the 106 sailors on board the Sukhotai, it added.

Authorities said the search continued through the night to find all the crew.

20221219-101203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    La Liga: Ankle operation puts Hazard’s season in jeopardy

    Japan’s main oppn seeks discrimination-free society

    Right solutions can reduce disaster impacts: UN University report

    2 Indonesian cities build travel bubbles with S’pore